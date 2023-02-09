Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
What happens when a shortage of an effective medication happens because people who the medicine isn’t intended for are drying its stocks? We explain here
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
After an awful 2022, the market wasted no time climbing back into growth stocks in January. Macroeconomic and sentiment swings can be frightening. Spotify has jumped nearly 50% this year. Fellow streaming business Netflix is up more than 24%. They have different content strategies, but it’s fun to compare the two.
You’ve got to be in it to win it, much like a lottery. At times, this market feels like a lottery...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: California streamin’
Growth stocks including Netflix and Spotify are back in business, baby — though a look at their results may not justify this year’s market mania
After an awful 2022, the market wasted no time climbing back into growth stocks in January. Macroeconomic and sentiment swings can be frightening. Spotify has jumped nearly 50% this year. Fellow streaming business Netflix is up more than 24%. They have different content strategies, but it’s fun to compare the two.
You’ve got to be in it to win it, much like a lottery. At times, this market feels like a lottery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.