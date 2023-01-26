Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Yippee. Once again, South Africa features strongly in the annals of Accolades You Don’t Really Want.
In the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, we are No 1 on the list of countries where government is far less trusted than business. To be precise, 22% of South Africans surveyed trust our government to do what is right, compared with 62% who trust business...
CHRIS ROPER: When trust vanishes
The country has claimed another first: we’re ranked No 1 in the latest Edelman Trust Barometer for countries where government is trusted less than business. Even ChatGPT sees little hope ahead
