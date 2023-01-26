Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: When trust vanishes

The country has claimed another first: we’re ranked No 1 in the latest Edelman Trust Barometer for countries where government is trusted less than business. Even ChatGPT sees little hope ahead

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

Yippee. Once again, South Africa features strongly in the annals of Accolades You Don’t Really Want.

In the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, we are No 1 on the list of countries where government is far less trusted than business. To be precise, 22% of South Africans surveyed trust our government to do what is right, compared with 62% who trust business...

