An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
What’s going to happen to journalism and the media in 2023? What are the tech trends that will influence how journalism is done, and how it gets to you, the reader?
These are important questions, because without access to free, fair and courageous journalism, we don’t have the information we need to make decisions about how we’re managing our lives. And by free, I mean journalism that isn’t compromised by states, corporates and other venal interest groups — not journalism you don’t have to pay for...
CHRIS ROPER: Rebooting the media in 2023
There could be bad news ahead for the global media industry, including prohibitive prices for print production, layoffs, news avoidance, waning trust and declining advertising. Media companies will need to evolve accordingly
