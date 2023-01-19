Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Rebooting the media in 2023

There could be bad news ahead for the global media industry, including prohibitive prices for print production, layoffs, news avoidance, waning trust and declining advertising. Media companies will need to evolve accordingly

19 January 2023 - 05:00

What’s going to happen to journalism and the media in 2023? What are the tech trends that will influence how journalism is done, and how it gets to you, the reader?

These are important questions, because without access to free, fair and courageous journalism, we don’t have the information we need to make decisions about how we’re managing our lives. And by free, I mean journalism that isn’t compromised by states, corporates and other venal interest groups — not journalism you don’t have to pay for...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.