The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess
Somewhere in the depths of Toyota’s vehicle assembly plant in Durban, perhaps in a secret room known only to a handful of people, sits a magic crystal ball*. It used to live in WesBank’s Joburg HQ, where, early each year, successive CEOs would use it to help predict that year’s new-vehicle market.
The crystal ball was obviously magic because, almost without exception, those predictions were eerily accurate. Eventually, however, the power waned; maybe it was staleness or simply that even magic couldn’t forecast how consumers and business would react to absurd economic policy...
DAVID FURLONGER: You must be brave — or bewitched — to accurately forecast the car market
The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess
