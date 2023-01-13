Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: You must be brave — or bewitched — to accurately forecast the car market

The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess

13 January 2023 - 06:00

Somewhere in the depths of Toyota’s vehicle assembly plant in Durban, perhaps in a secret room known only to a handful of people, sits a magic crystal ball*. It used to live in WesBank’s Joburg HQ, where, early each year, successive CEOs would use it to help predict that year’s new-vehicle market.

The crystal ball was obviously magic because, almost without exception, those predictions were eerily accurate. Eventually, however, the power waned; maybe it was staleness or simply that even magic couldn’t forecast how consumers and business would react to absurd economic policy...

