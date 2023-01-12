The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
Bruised. Broken, perhaps. Certainly feeling a bit less confident, you’ve arrived in 2023. Welcome.
If nothing else, you’ve learnt that the US Federal Reserve holds far more influence over your wealth creation than you ever thought possible. Jerome Powell is now a name that you are highly familiar with, possibly through a process of trauma...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: A crash course in crashes
2022’s market wringer was anything but fun for just about everyone. But its lessons were many and invaluable — and will make you a better investor
