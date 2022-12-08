Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Because I am way more original than every other columnist in South Africa, I have decided not to write about the travails of billionaire-turned-petty-thief C. Ramaphosa (yes, yes, “alleged petty thief”).
No, I lie. I wanted to write about Farmville or whatever we’re calling it, but the editor said no. Apparently, the rest of this week’s issue is pretty much devoted to the topic, so the take of this columnist isn’t wanted. Fine...
CHRIS ROPER: Finding some light in the dark
South Africans aren’t alone in their misfortune. There’s the war in Ukraine, for one. And Europe is facing a long, dark and cold winter. But there are flickers of hope
