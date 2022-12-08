Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: Finding some light in the dark

South Africans aren’t alone in their misfortune. There’s the war in Ukraine, for one. And Europe is facing a long, dark and cold winter. But there are flickers of hope

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Chris Roper

Because I am way more original than every other columnist in South Africa, I have decided not to write about the travails of billionaire-turned-petty-thief C. Ramaphosa (yes, yes, “alleged petty thief”).

No, I lie. I wanted to write about Farmville or whatever we’re calling it, but the editor said no. Apparently, the rest of this week’s issue is pretty much devoted to the topic, so the take of this columnist isn’t wanted. Fine...

