When the founder of advertising company Ogilvy & Mather turned 75 in June 1986, his gift from the company was a privately printed book titled The Unpublished David Ogilvy. A variety of ex-colleagues and other acquaintances contributed to this body of work, having scoured files and drawers for scraps of paper to find notes, letters, speeches and other writings.
A couple of years later, the book was released for public consumption (albeit under the same Unpublished title). As the blurb suggests, it contains the advertising man’s secrets of management, creativity and success, from private papers and public fulminations. It is filled not only with wisdom, candour and humour, but also many invaluable tips for managers (whether involved in advertising or any other line of business). No piece of reading has had a bigger impact on me; if you can get your hands on a second-hand copy somewhere, grab it, for it has long been out of print. ..
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Of dwarfs and giants
If you’re always picking the smaller option, don’t be surprised when your organisation becomes an insignificant shadow of itself. Like the UK’s Tories
