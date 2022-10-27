×

Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Why the whole market shudders

There’s blood on the streets — on Wall Street, and now in private equity structures too

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

Listed companies have nowhere to hide. When the market gets ugly, the share price charts start to look like the side of Lion’s Head  as viewed from across the bay. It’s quite remarkable how many share price charts resemble Table Mountain!

Listed companies decrease in value because there are more sellers than buyers at a price point, which pushes the share price lower to match trades with buyers at lower bids. Those buyers are informed by the bearish price action or a deteriorating fundamental view, or otherwise by a combination of the two (the right approach)...

