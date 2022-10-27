Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Listed companies have nowhere to hide. When the market gets ugly, the share price charts start to look like the side of Lion’s Head as viewed from across the bay. It’s quite remarkable how many share price charts resemble Table Mountain!
Listed companies decrease in value because there are more sellers than buyers at a price point, which pushes the share price lower to match trades with buyers at lower bids. Those buyers are informed by the bearish price action or a deteriorating fundamental view, or otherwise by a combination of the two (the right approach)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why the whole market shudders
There’s blood on the streets — on Wall Street, and now in private equity structures too
Listed companies have nowhere to hide. When the market gets ugly, the share price charts start to look like the side of Lion’s Head as viewed from across the bay. It’s quite remarkable how many share price charts resemble Table Mountain!
Listed companies decrease in value because there are more sellers than buyers at a price point, which pushes the share price lower to match trades with buyers at lower bids. Those buyers are informed by the bearish price action or a deteriorating fundamental view, or otherwise by a combination of the two (the right approach)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.