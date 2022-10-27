Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
A 16th-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, made a few years after the original, hangs in the UK’s Royal Academy. The original fresco represents Jesus and his apostles having supper, and the moment in the Bible when Jesus announces that one of them will betray him before the sun rises. (Note: this column contains spoilers.)
The copy is thought to be by a pupil, or pupils, of the great polymath, and the Royal Academy explains that it “shows details that are not now visible in the original, such as the salt-cellar overturned by the right arm of Judas and the feet of Jesus which were lost when another door was inserted in the refectory wall” of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, on which The Last Supper is painted...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
climate comment
CHRIS ROPER: When strife integrates art
There’s a long, proud revolutionary tradition of using food to expose acts of betrayal. Recent attacks on famous artworks continue the comestible theme
A 16th-century copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, made a few years after the original, hangs in the UK’s Royal Academy. The original fresco represents Jesus and his apostles having supper, and the moment in the Bible when Jesus announces that one of them will betray him before the sun rises. (Note: this column contains spoilers.)
The copy is thought to be by a pupil, or pupils, of the great polymath, and the Royal Academy explains that it “shows details that are not now visible in the original, such as the salt-cellar overturned by the right arm of Judas and the feet of Jesus which were lost when another door was inserted in the refectory wall” of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, on which The Last Supper is painted...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.