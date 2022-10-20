Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
After dealing last week with how to really read an income statement, it’s time to move on to critical elements of the other financial statements.
You can read the price action in a stock all you want, but unless you also have a reasonable understanding of financial statements, you’re trying to rebuild a car without all the necessary tools...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: How to read the cash register
They don’t say cash is king for nothing: this week we look at one of the most critical company financial statements
