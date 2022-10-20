Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Remember the good old days before contactless payments, when people still used notes and coins to pay for stuff?
Cast your mind back far enough, and there was a time when the coin in one’s pocket actually had intrinsic value equivalent to that of the bullion used in minting it. This inevitably led to abuse: people would shave metal from the coin’s circumference while continuing to circulate it at face value (an act known as clipping)...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: The incredible shrinking pound
The sterling crisis of 2022 could go down in history as second only to the ‘Great Recoinage’ of 1696 — the subject of Kwasi Kwarteng’s PhD
Remember the good old days before contactless payments, when people still used notes and coins to pay for stuff?
Cast your mind back far enough, and there was a time when the coin in one’s pocket actually had intrinsic value equivalent to that of the bullion used in minting it. This inevitably led to abuse: people would shave metal from the coin’s circumference while continuing to circulate it at face value (an act known as clipping)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.