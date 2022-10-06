×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

THE GLOBAL INVESTOR

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Hold on to your shorts!

It’s been a savage year for the market’s longs but for (some) short-sellers, 2022 has been a windfall. Of course, you’d have had to pick the right stocks; we take a look at some options

06 October 2022 - 05:00

It’s been a horrible year for global investors so far. Equity and bond markets have concurrently experienced three negative quarters in a row, which is unprecedented.

How much lower can markets go? It is impossible to say, but judging by the exuberant excesses observed last year (remember Spacs and NFTs?), there is still some way to go. Short positions would have offered some protection for your portfolio, but after a few sharp falls, shares that are grossly overvalued (that is, short candidates) are becoming difficult to find. Let’s consider whether this year’s five worst-performing shares in the MSCI world equity index are still good shorts...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.