It’s been a horrible year for global investors so far. Equity and bond markets have concurrently experienced three negative quarters in a row, which is unprecedented.
How much lower can markets go? It is impossible to say, but judging by the exuberant excesses observed last year (remember Spacs and NFTs?), there is still some way to go. Short positions would have offered some protection for your portfolio, but after a few sharp falls, shares that are grossly overvalued (that is, short candidates) are becoming difficult to find. Let’s consider whether this year’s five worst-performing shares in the MSCI world equity index are still good shorts...
THE GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Hold on to your shorts!
It’s been a savage year for the market’s longs but for (some) short-sellers, 2022 has been a windfall. Of course, you’d have had to pick the right stocks; we take a look at some options
