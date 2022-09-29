The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
The brewing and beverage company's flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
As is my wont every Heritage Day, I was casting around wildly for some sort of Capetonian heritage that I could celebrate. I’m always stymied. Do we even have a Cape Town costume we can wear? What are Capetonians actually supposed to do on Heritage Day? Complain about the weather, and then demand to speak to the manager? I don’t know!
I turned to the official government website for clarity (not words you hear often), and was told that “living heritage is the foundation of all communities and an essential source of identity and continuity. Aspects of living heritage include: cultural tradition, oral history, performance, ritual, popular memory, skills and techniques, indigenous knowledge system and the holistic approach to nature, society and social relationships.”..
CHRIS ROPER: SA’s identity crisis
Heritage Day leaves many South Africans in a quandary, uncertain which identity to pick out of the country’s cultural remainders bin. Into this void, corporate marketing departments offer easy solutions. These make money out of us — or fools
