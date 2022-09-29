×

Opinion

heritage comment

CHRIS ROPER: SA’s identity crisis

Heritage Day leaves many South Africans in a quandary, uncertain which identity to pick out of the country’s cultural remainders bin. Into this void, corporate marketing departments offer easy solutions. These make money out of us — or fools

29 September 2022 - 05:00

As is my wont every Heritage Day, I was casting around wildly for some sort of Capetonian heritage that I could celebrate. I’m always stymied. Do we even have a Cape Town costume we can wear? What are Capetonians actually supposed to do on Heritage Day? Complain about the weather, and then demand to speak to the manager? I don’t know!

I turned to the official government website for clarity (not words you hear often), and was told that “living heritage is the foundation of all communities and an essential source of identity and continuity. Aspects of living heritage include: cultural tradition, oral history, performance, ritual, popular memory, skills and techniques, indigenous knowledge system and the holistic approach to nature, society and social relationships.”..

