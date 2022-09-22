×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

VIEW FROM THE THAMES

DEON GOUWS: Sell in May, come back St Leger’s Day

September marks St Leger’s Day when, traditionally, punters come back into the stock market. But its delay, thanks to the queen’s passing, could hold a lesson for investors this year

22 September 2022 - 05:00

The world of investing is filled with clichés.

Buy the rumour, sell the fact. Don’t try to catch a falling knife. The trend is your friend. When the tide goes out, you’ll see who’s swimming naked. Don’t fight the Fed. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.