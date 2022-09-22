FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
If you’re a South African showing a friend around from overseas, and you happen to pass one of the CUM Books stores that infest our shopping malls, you’ll be used to the looks of slightly embarrassed disbelief that they try to hide when they notice the proud signage. Ditto when they first spot that tasty snack we call Salticrax.
But these are clichés of SA difference, and they don’t have much resonance any more. Have you ever considered, though, what your average tourist thinks when they first encounter a car guard?..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS ROPER: Shortchanging of the car guard
While not unique to SA, car guards are rare elsewhere. Here, they’re largely a symptom of government dysfunction
If you’re a South African showing a friend around from overseas, and you happen to pass one of the CUM Books stores that infest our shopping malls, you’ll be used to the looks of slightly embarrassed disbelief that they try to hide when they notice the proud signage. Ditto when they first spot that tasty snack we call Salticrax.
But these are clichés of SA difference, and they don’t have much resonance any more. Have you ever considered, though, what your average tourist thinks when they first encounter a car guard?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.