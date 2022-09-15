There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Speak to executives at small- or even mid-cap JSE companies and they will all say that being listed doesn’t guarantee access to capital. This partially explains the strong and concerning trend of de-listings.
The situation is made worse by the dearth of new listings. Private companies that need capital are choosing to attract private equity investors rather than executing initial public offerings (IPO) on the JSE. This is especially thanks to a new breed of investors in the market who’ve recognised that the traditional private equity model of a five- to seven-year holding period combined with an extraordinary amount of debt has been too daunting for many founders. Instead, these players offer a “permanent capital” solution...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: The JSE’s capital conundrum
The JSE has turned into the place you don’t go to raise capital — but two recent cash calls show that investors are ravenous for good assets
