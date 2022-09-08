A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
Global equity markets have been particularly volatile this year, with the volatility index (VIX) averaging more than 25 year-to-date (a VIX level above 20 is typically considered “high”). As markets rise and fall more sharply, the gap between those making money and those losing money widens. But there is one participant that always makes money, and even more so when trading activity rises — the stock exchange itself. Let’s have a look at some publicly listed stock exchanges around the world.
London Stock Exchange Group..
THE GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Add a bourse to your watchlist
The one stock guaranteed to win from market volatility is the exchange itself — and there are more than a few options
