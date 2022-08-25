×

Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Why Foot Locker remains a no-moat business

Foot Locker is increasingly menaced by players such as Nike, which want to own each aspect of a shoe sale. But the company is stepping up to the challenge

25 August 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

As the world’s best consumer brands focus on direct-to-consumer strategies, a Foot Locker-style business model looks increasingly like a dinosaur. This “house of brands” (as the CEO calls it) is a typical sneaker and apparel store that pits Nike against adidas and New Balance on the shelves. It even sells Crocs, a company whose success remains an absolute mystery to me.

Groups such as Nike don’t want you to shop at a “house of brands” — they want you to shop for Nike products only, without being tempted by  a competitor’s offering. Nike prefers you to buy shoes online or on an app, so it can learn more about you and give you special offers. By capturing the wholesale and retail margin, Nike maximises profits on each sale and can give some of those back as loyalty discounts and the like...

