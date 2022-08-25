THE FINANCE GHOST: Why Foot Locker remains a no-moat business

The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
As the world’s best consumer brands focus on direct-to-consumer strategies, a Foot Locker-style business model looks increasingly like a dinosaur. This “house of brands” (as the CEO calls it) is a typical sneaker and apparel store that pits Nike against adidas and New Balance on the shelves. It even sells Crocs, a company whose success remains an absolute mystery to me.
Groups such as Nike don’t want you to shop at a “house of brands” — they want you to shop for Nike products only, without being tempted by a competitor’s offering. Nike prefers you to buy shoes online or on an app, so it can learn more about you and give you special offers. By capturing the wholesale and retail margin, Nike maximises profits on each sale and can give some of those back as loyalty discounts and the like...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why Foot Locker remains a no-moat business
Foot Locker is increasingly menaced by players such as Nike, which want to own each aspect of a shoe sale. But the company is stepping up to the challenge
As the world’s best consumer brands focus on direct-to-consumer strategies, a Foot Locker-style business model looks increasingly like a dinosaur. This “house of brands” (as the CEO calls it) is a typical sneaker and apparel store that pits Nike against adidas and New Balance on the shelves. It even sells Crocs, a company whose success remains an absolute mystery to me.
Groups such as Nike don’t want you to shop at a “house of brands” — they want you to shop for Nike products only, without being tempted by a competitor’s offering. Nike prefers you to buy shoes online or on an app, so it can learn more about you and give you special offers. By capturing the wholesale and retail margin, Nike maximises profits on each sale and can give some of those back as loyalty discounts and the like...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.