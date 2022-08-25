×

Opinion

CHRIS ROPER: The problem with patriotism ...

It seems a noble idea, but as flag-flying Indians are discovering, once you’ve been sucked into a public display of patriotism it becomes very difficult to extricate yourself

25 August 2022 - 05:00

There was a time when patriotism wasn’t a swearword, I’m sure. A time when a love of one’s country implied a regard for your fellow citizens, a sense of communality and a shared existence.

Actually, I’m not so sure. I suspect many of us have realised that patriotism has always been an ideological tool to maintain the status quo, and to conveniently create an idea of the self that was handy when you wanted to mobilise against the other. Any other...

