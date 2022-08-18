SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
If you’re the sort of person who likes heroes in your life, let me suggest Tungnath Chaturvedi, 66, of the Mathura district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
For those of you who still remember the Gupta family that used to pull former president Jacob Zuma’s golden puppet strings, Uttar Pradesh is where they hailed from. They migrated to SA in 1993 to grace us with their benevolent presence. And now they’re Dubai’s problem. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
judicial justice
CHRIS ROPER: Railing against the gravy train
After a 22-year legal battle, a commuter in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has won the equivalent of R4 back from the country’s rail authority. It’s testament to a special type of tenacity — both from the man seeking justice, and the organisation deferring it
If you’re the sort of person who likes heroes in your life, let me suggest Tungnath Chaturvedi, 66, of the Mathura district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
For those of you who still remember the Gupta family that used to pull former president Jacob Zuma’s golden puppet strings, Uttar Pradesh is where they hailed from. They migrated to SA in 1993 to grace us with their benevolent presence. And now they’re Dubai’s problem. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.