THE FINANCE GHOST: Tech execs need to apply the brakes

It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
Snap Inc has lost nearly 80% of its value this year. After trading higher than $83 in September 2021, the share price is now below $10, a whopping 88% drop from peak to current levels. This isn’t a fraud or a scandal; it’s just a business that is symbolic of the poor commercial decisionmaking in far too many tech companies.
The cause of this discontent is the use of the price/sales multiple, a measure that reads the first line of the income statement and then ignores the rest. Used by venture capitalists and investors in listed tech firms, it encourages all the wrong kinds of behaviour. “Growth at all costs” isn’t a strategy that the accountants would approve of. With unsustainably large cost structures and a world that no longer has free money falling out of the sky, there are listed tech firms that are looking incredibly vulnerable...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Tech execs need to apply the brakes
Spending binge by tech bosses must end, as profits and cash flows retreat
Snap Inc has lost nearly 80% of its value this year. After trading higher than $83 in September 2021, the share price is now below $10, a whopping 88% drop from peak to current levels. This isn’t a fraud or a scandal; it’s just a business that is symbolic of the poor commercial decisionmaking in far too many tech companies.
The cause of this discontent is the use of the price/sales multiple, a measure that reads the first line of the income statement and then ignores the rest. Used by venture capitalists and investors in listed tech firms, it encourages all the wrong kinds of behaviour. “Growth at all costs” isn’t a strategy that the accountants would approve of. With unsustainably large cost structures and a world that no longer has free money falling out of the sky, there are listed tech firms that are looking incredibly vulnerable...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.