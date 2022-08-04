JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: When the chips are down

It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
One of the benefits of investing globally is gaining exposure to profitable companies and sectors which aren’t available on the stock exchange of your home country, such as the semiconductor sector. The sector can broadly be categorised into three industries: the manufacturing of the devices used in the microchip fabrication process; the fabrication of the microchips themselves; and the design of products which use microchips, such as microprocessors. The chips themselves can also be categorised as memory, logic or analogue chips. Just about anything and everything that uses electricity contains a microchip — it is the world’s fourth-most traded product in terms of value. Let’s have a look at some investing opportunities in this sector:
ASML Holding..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: When the chips are down
A short-term glut — after two years of shortage — may be in store for chipmakers, but the future for many semiconductor stocks still looks brilliant
One of the benefits of investing globally is gaining exposure to profitable companies and sectors which aren’t available on the stock exchange of your home country, such as the semiconductor sector. The sector can broadly be categorised into three industries: the manufacturing of the devices used in the microchip fabrication process; the fabrication of the microchips themselves; and the design of products which use microchips, such as microprocessors. The chips themselves can also be categorised as memory, logic or analogue chips. Just about anything and everything that uses electricity contains a microchip — it is the world’s fourth-most traded product in terms of value. Let’s have a look at some investing opportunities in this sector:
ASML Holding..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.