Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
As part of an effort to bring some self-care back into my life after a couple of crazy years as a ghost, I recently spent a night in Franschhoek and stopped by the clubhouse at the beautiful Pearl Valley Golf Estate on the way home. It was a wonderful reminder of how gorgeous this country is.
It’s been many years since I swung a golf club and this visit to the clubhouse was just for coffee, but it did get me thinking. The last time I played was as a student in Joburg, with the focus more on the 19th hole fines meeting than the golf itself...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: What’s not to love about golf?
It wasn’t just Zoom that had a good pandemic — think sports like golf. And if you don’t care to play the game, you can play the shares — but pick your tee carefully
As part of an effort to bring some self-care back into my life after a couple of crazy years as a ghost, I recently spent a night in Franschhoek and stopped by the clubhouse at the beautiful Pearl Valley Golf Estate on the way home. It was a wonderful reminder of how gorgeous this country is.
It’s been many years since I swung a golf club and this visit to the clubhouse was just for coffee, but it did get me thinking. The last time I played was as a student in Joburg, with the focus more on the 19th hole fines meeting than the golf itself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.