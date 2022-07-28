×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

politics comment

CHRIS ROPER: ANC radicals embrace the Taliban

By choosing the name ‘Taliban’, the ANC’s newest faction chooses to identify with a group that’s synonymous with misogyny, corruption, violence and gross human rights abuses

28 July 2022 - 05:00

If Franz Kafka had been a writer from Afghanistan rather than a Czech, he might have penned the following gem of convoluted bureaucracy. “Send us a man to do your job so we can sack you, Taliban tell female officials.”

That’s The Guardian’s headline for a story describing how the Taliban have asked women employed by the finance ministry in Afghanistan to send a male relative to do their jobs for them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.