If Franz Kafka had been a writer from Afghanistan rather than a Czech, he might have penned the following gem of convoluted bureaucracy. “Send us a man to do your job so we can sack you, Taliban tell female officials.”
That’s The Guardian’s headline for a story describing how the Taliban have asked women employed by the finance ministry in Afghanistan to send a male relative to do their jobs for them...
politics comment
CHRIS ROPER: ANC radicals embrace the Taliban
By choosing the name ‘Taliban’, the ANC’s newest faction chooses to identify with a group that’s synonymous with misogyny, corruption, violence and gross human rights abuses
