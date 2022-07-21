×

VIEW FROM THE THAMES

DEON GOUWS: Necessary but not sufficient

What to focus on, if not the CFA? My updated advice is to get acquainted with coding

21 July 2022 - 05:00 Deon Gouws

When I started my investment career more than 2½ decades ago, I could not even spell chartered financial analyst (CFA); a few years later, I was one myself.

I still have fond memories of those days at Old Mutual in Pinelands in the mid-1990s: only a few pioneers of the SA asset management industry had managed to obtain the CFA qualification at that stage. But this changed soon enough: by the turn of the millennium, it seemed like every fresh-faced analyst (including yours truly) had joined the rush to add those coveted three letters to their CV...

