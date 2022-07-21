Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
Victories will help avoid a potential stumbling block in qualifying for next year’s World Cup
When I started my investment career more than 2½ decades ago, I could not even spell chartered financial analyst (CFA); a few years later, I was one myself.
I still have fond memories of those days at Old Mutual in Pinelands in the mid-1990s: only a few pioneers of the SA asset management industry had managed to obtain the CFA qualification at that stage. But this changed soon enough: by the turn of the millennium, it seemed like every fresh-faced analyst (including yours truly) had joined the rush to add those coveted three letters to their CV...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Necessary but not sufficient
What to focus on, if not the CFA? My updated advice is to get acquainted with coding
When I started my investment career more than 2½ decades ago, I could not even spell chartered financial analyst (CFA); a few years later, I was one myself.
I still have fond memories of those days at Old Mutual in Pinelands in the mid-1990s: only a few pioneers of the SA asset management industry had managed to obtain the CFA qualification at that stage. But this changed soon enough: by the turn of the millennium, it seemed like every fresh-faced analyst (including yours truly) had joined the rush to add those coveted three letters to their CV...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.