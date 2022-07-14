×

Opinion

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN MCLEOD: Ntshavheni falls flat on her face over digital migration

A damning Constitutional Court judgment handed down on June 28 has excoriated her for taking shortcuts in her haste to get digital migration done

14 July 2022 - 05:00

I have previously written elsewhere that communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, racing to push through the digital television migration project, risked stumbling and falling.

Unfortunately for her, she has — to use a running analogy — now firmly face-planted...

