I have previously written elsewhere that communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, racing to push through the digital television migration project, risked stumbling and falling.
Unfortunately for her, she has — to use a running analogy — now firmly face-planted...
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Ntshavheni falls flat on her face over digital migration
A damning Constitutional Court judgment handed down on June 28 has excoriated her for taking shortcuts in her haste to get digital migration done
