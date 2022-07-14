Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
You would imagine, given how singularly they have failed at most of the demands of governing a country, that ANC politicians would try a little harder at the softer skills of being civil servants. And you would think that dealing with obstreperous, entitled voters would be high on the list of those desirable soft skills, especially given the whipping the party is about to receive at the polls.
So as much as you can understand, and even sympathise, Bheki Cele’s metamorphosis into a fuming, screaming wreck in response to some pointed questions about his failures as a police minister is disturbing...
CHRIS ROPER: Cele’s outburst in black and white
The trauma of the lived experience of racism — and empathy for those who have endured it — has been drowned out by the noise around the Bheki Cele-Ian Cameron fracas
