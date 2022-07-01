DAVID FURLONGER: The threat of cyberhijacking

Imagine this. You get into your self-driving car, program in your destination, sit back, relax and read your newspaper while your car takes you where want to go. But wait! As you turn a page, you look out of the window and notice you’re travelling at twice the speed limit and heading in completely the wrong direction.

What’s happening? You’re being cyberhijacked. Data analysis company GlobalData says there are potentially 180,000 bugs in the hi-tech codes operating fully autonomous vehicles. Thematic research analyst Emilio Campa says this could offer hackers up to 15,000 “security vulnerabilities” to play with.

He says: “Autonomous vehicle manufacturers may be making sure the physical doors lock, but, as it stands, the digital doors are wide open. Over the past decade, hackers have accessed the vehicles of numerous major brands: remotely unlocking doors, collecting sensitive data, and even taking control of vehicles. Autonomous vehicles won’t be safe enough until these gaps are plugged.”

Cybersecurity is the latest challenge to what motor companies misguidedly thought would be a straightforward route towards self-driving vehicles. Twelve years ago I attended a US automotive conference at which executives confidently forecast that such vehicles would be commonplace within five years. When that didn’t happen, some major vehicle manufacturers said they would definitely make it happen by 2020. “This time we really mean it,” they said.

They probably did but their timetable is still a long way out — even if former Volkswagen (VW) and Apple executive Johann Jungwirth, now vice-president of autonomous driving developer Mobileye, told a conference late last year that by 2025, “a person can decide whether to purchase a car with or without a steering wheel”.

Companies are pressing ahead with development. Ford, VW, Toyota, General Motors, several Chinese companies — indeed, almost every motor company of significance — are investing heavily. So far, though, most of the visible progress, in terms of vehicles operating commercially on public roads, is specialised delivery vans and “robotaxis” conveying passengers over fixed routes.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, there are five stages of vehicle autonomy, ranging from limited driver-assistance through to complete self-drive. Unless it dates from the last century, odds are that your car is partly autonomous, with ABS and other systems that can aid you in an emergency.