Opinion politics comment CHRIS ROPER: Ticks on the body politic One need look no further than our politicians’ vacuous responses to the final Zondo commission report to see why our democracy is a tad dilapidated

What are politicians for? This is meant to be a serious question. I know the temptation is to assume it’s rhetorical, and that the answer I’m looking for is something along the lines of, not much. And I know that our recent experience seems to indicate that they exist to function as useful idiots for powerful men, and the occasional powerful woman.

Politicians are like the travelling salesmen sent out to cajole ordinary people into spending their hard-earned capital on a vastly overpriced set of Encyclopaedia Britannica. Like the con tricks of our current politicians, these books allowed people the illusion of learning, without the power to deploy the actual knowledge...