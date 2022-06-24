DAVID FURLONGER: Volvo’s hybrid-electric XC90 bares its teeth

After decades of unobstructed views, we finally fenced off our front garden from the street this month. The number of loose dogs invading our quiet cul-de-sac — most of them from nearby streets where homeowners take an increasingly laissez-faire attitude to their control — made it unavoidable.

They were endangering not just our cats but also a pair of dikkops* that return annually to nest and breed in the garden. It’s one thing for the resident local owl to occasionally snatch a chick, but quite another for dogs to terrorise our avian visitors (which, by the way, terrify our cats).

One dog, though, decided to make a statement before losing access. As workmen were preparing to install the final piece of fencing, I came out of the garage to find a huge mutt showing undue interest in the Volvo test car in the driveway.

I chased the dog away and thought no more about it — until two days later, when I returned the car to Volvo and a company representative found bitemarks scarring the bodywork beneath the radiator. Had it happened to my own vehicle, a bakkie, I would have shrugged it off. But this was a R1.56m luxury car made of specialist materials. I’m still frightened to ask about the repair bill.

To be fair, the dog had good taste. During the week that I drove the plug-in hybrid-electric Volvo XC90 T8, I also enjoyed getting my teeth (figuratively) into what turned out to be an excellent car.

The Volvo brand is in the vanguard of the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). It plans to stop building petrol and diesel cars by 2030. In SA, where it is traditionally associated with turbodiesel engines, the lineup is already moving towards an emission-free goal.