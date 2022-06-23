JUSTICE MALALA: Zondo was worth that R1bn — and more

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture was worth every cent the people of SA have spent on it. It would be worth it even if we had spent double the R1bn we have reportedly paid for it so far.

Over the past few months many have questioned the value of the four-year inquiry, but, with the unveiling of the final parts of its report on Wednesday, the commission has proved that our country — despite its many challenges — still seeks light over darkness, accountability over impunity, and right over wrong.

The light of accountability and democracy is dying in many parts of the world. Leaders are tearing up the rule books. Russia continues to bombard Ukraine. The UK this week indicated it could walk away from key EU human rights agreements. Corruption runs rampant in many jurisdictions.

Amid all this, the Zondo commission has been a straight arrow in a world of crookedness, a beacon in a darkening landscape. We should be proud of its achievements even as we seek ways to bring the perpetrators of the crimes it enumerates to justice.

Many will disagree with me, of course. On social media, sock puppets have tried to denigrate the work of chief justice Raymond Zondo and besmirch his name. Without any evidence, they have concocted conspiracy theories around him, painting him as a lackey of President Cyril Ramaphosa and a yes-man of the establishment. They conveniently forget that Zondo was appointed by their idol and the arch-villain of the report, Jacob Zuma.

Predictably, the whingeing and whining about Zondo has come from those implicated in the commission’s final report. They have been exposed as thieves and now seek to avoid accountability by discrediting the report and its authors.

They have already failed. It may well be that, because of weak prosecutorial processes and institutions, we will never prosecute those named in the report. It may be that we never see them in orange overalls because, like Zuma in his corruption trial, they will try to tie prosecutors up in knots through delaying tactics.

Yet, we all know that the main and urgent point of the Zondo commission was to bring to light that which was hidden throughout the Zuma administration. Today, with the final parts of the report before us, we can see the thieving and the lying laid bare. The report is there for all to see. They may not be on trial or in jail, but we know the thieves. We see them. They are exposed. The hidden hand of state capture is caught in our headlights.

The Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) had many deficiencies. Yet thanks to the reports, testimonies and documents that the TRC collated and left behind for us, much of the truth of what happened under apartheid was laid bare. Even with the millions of documents destroyed by apartheid agents on the eve of democracy in 1994, we still know enough to know that a crime against humanity was committed here. Even without the perpetrators being prosecuted or jailed, our knowledge of what happened here under apartheid shames the perpetrators. It is there. It is in the light.