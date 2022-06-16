Opinion McLEOD COMPUTING DUNCAN MCLEOD: Eskom can follow the Telkom path to freedom The power grid needs to be opened up in the same way telecoms was 15 years ago B L Premium

In 2007. the internet in SA was expensive and painfully slow. Telkom, with its state-protected monopoly, wrapped its exploitive tentacles around everything from the “last mile” into businesses and homes to the meagre undersea cables connecting us with the global internet.

Leased lines for businesses cost a fortune, the only (realistic) way for home users to connect was through treacle-slow copper ADSL and connections were often “capped” as if bandwidth was a finite resource that had to be rationed like the parish gruel served to the orphans in Oliver Twist...