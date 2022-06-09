Opinion gun violence comment CHRIS ROPER: Shock solution to those school massacres The rational response to gun violence is to limit the number of weapons in circulation. Not in the US. No, there the conversation has taken a turn to stun-gun drones

Well. So much for America the Brave, or however its corporate jingle goes.

I can’t be the only one who is bitterly disappointed at the Guardian’s report that “Axon, the company formerly known as Taser, has abandoned plans to build a stun gun-equipped drone intended for deployment in schools after an ‘exodus’ of resignations from its internal ethics board”...