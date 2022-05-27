DAVID FURLONGER: Is that a Merc or a Mosk?

Have you ever dreamt of owning a Moskvich, the Soviet-era car brand that went out of business 20 years ago? No, I didn’t think so. How about a 67-year-old Mercedes-Benz sports car? Hmm, now that’s a different matter. You’re definitely interested.

Motoring’s glorious, and less glorious, past has come roaring into the present this month. Last week, it was revealed that a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé had sold at auction a few days earlier for a bowel-loosening $142m. That’s R2.2bn to you and me — enough that even Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman, whose 2021 pay package was worth R300m, might think twice about buying.

The car is one of two based on an open-topped, two-seat racing car built by Mercedes for the 1955 world sportscar championship and driven by grand prix legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss. The car dominated that year’s world sportscar championship, which included the famed Mille Miglia, a 1,600km round trip on public roads, including mountain passes, between Rome and Brescia.

Moss gave what is considered the greatest performance in the race’s history, averaging 160km/h and finishing 32 minutes ahead of second-placed Fangio. Of the more than 600 drivers who entered the race, fewer than 300 finished and two died in crashes.

Two closed-top versions of the car were commissioned for endurance events but never raced. Instead, Mercedes kept them for show, insisting they would never be sold. That changed this month when the company secretly auctioned one at its museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Insiders say only 10 people, all carefully vetted to make sure they could give the 300 SLR Coupé the love and attention it deserves, were invited to bid.

The winning bid, by an unnamed collector, almost doubled the previous known record for a classic car — $78m paid in 2018 for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Mercedes-Benz says the money will be used to set up a charitable fund for young people.

You’d need to take a lot of zeros off the SLR’s price to find a realistic one for a Moskvich. The brand made its debut in 1946 after Soviet authorities moved an Opel assembly line from Soviet-occupied Germany to Moscow and sold a modified Opel Kadett as the Moskvich-400.

Unlike East Germany’s Trabant car brand, which was so spectacularly bad that it is now a cult car — more than 30 years after the last one was built — Moskvich eventually became known for mundane reliability. Many cars were exported, most to Soviet bloc countries, but also to Scandinavia, France and the UK. A handful even made their way to SA.

As the post-Soviet Russian market opened up to outside brands, Moskvich sales fell and its parent company declared bankruptcy in 2002 and stopped production.