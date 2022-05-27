Could nurses track domestic violence from stomach pains and headaches?

Yet there’s been almost no public pressure to demand a clear plan from the health sector to address domestic violence. And the services that are available at hospitals, via the Thuthuzela Care Centres, are geared towards complainants of sexual offences. This means that women experiencing domestic violence will likely only receive trauma-informed health care when they are raped by their intimate partners. The courts and the police, coupled with a smattering of state and nongovernmental social care services, are their main recourse when it comes to violence.

There are other reasons that the health sector doesn’t respond to domestic violence in the same way as to rape. First, domestic violence is not routinely picked up when women arrive at a hospital or clinic — even when they arrive at the emergency department with visible injuries. Moreover, health workers very rarely refer clients to shelters or other support services.

Studies also show that many nurses have themselves experienced domestic violence, which may deter them from talking to their patients about the issue. Nurses and doctors are rarely trained on how to identify and deal with domestic violence, struggle with high workloads, and do not have access to good systems of referral.

The frustration of not being able to “fix” women’s circumstances, coupled with patients’ perceived unwillingness to act on medical advice, has also caused health workers’ interest in addressing domestic violence to dwindle. And some simply don’t know how to ask questions that seem personal or intrusive.

Yet domestic violence is seen frequently in clinics and many health workers are keen to develop skills that will help them deal with this issue in patients’ lives. Three projects in rural, peri-urban and urban clinics show what is possible — and doable.

Some years ago Stellenbosch University piloted a project run by nurses. The programme adapted a screening protocol for domestic violence developed by the Western Cape Consortium on Violence Against Women and tested it at two urban and three rural primary health-care facilities in the province. When the answers alluded to abuse, women were referred to complementary services, ranging from psychological support to help with getting protection orders. More than half of the women followed up a month after the intervention said it made a difference to their lives.

“Safe & Sound”, a counselling programme, coupled with 30 minutes of safety planning with abused women, was tried out at four antenatal clinics in Joburg, with promising results. In clinics where a quarter of pregnant women experienced violence from their partners, the project helped to bring down the odds of ongoing violence by half. The strategy also showed that training and job aids can grow nurses’ confidence and skills to help abused women — even if they hadn’t done this before.

In 2015, the humanitarian aid organisation Doctors Without Borders began working with the North West provincial health department to create Kgomotso Care Centres at primary health-care clinics. These centres offered clinical forensic examinations, screening and counselling to adults and children experiencing some form of sexual or domestic abuse. In an extremely rare example of a health department taking on a domestic violence project, the four clinics were to be handed over to the department in 2020. Though the project was promising, it is not clear if it has survived in the form originally envisaged.