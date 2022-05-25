OBITUARY: Death of an economic colossus

Dawie Roodt, a fellow economist and long-standing friend, tells a story about how he once asked Mike Schüssler whether he’d be keen to stand in Marthinus “Kortbroek” van Schalkwyk’s New National Party as a candidate.

Turns out that Schüssler — a DJ at RAU Radio during his student days — had once been fired by Van Schalkwyk, the chair of RAU’s student body, for disparaging the Nats on air. Schüssler, recalls Roodt, replied: “Nie ’n fok gaan hy my weer fire nie. [Not a fuck will he fire me again.]”

Schüssler, who died after a short battle with throat cancer this week, aged 60, made his career as an independent and lateral thinker.

He would trawl the data in Stats SA’s annexures, transforming numbers into useful information that anyone might understand.

In his early years he worked at Transnet, the National Treasury, FBC Bank and SAA, and in 2000 he went into consultancy, advising T-sec (previously known as Tradek.com), before founding his own firm, Economists.co.za, in 2005.

Paul Theron, CEO of Vestact, describes how at Tradek, Schüssler’s job was to come up with fun ideas, and write about the economy.

“He came up with a review of the new SA economy, [detailing its] strengths and weaknesses. We wanted to invite the media, and he suggested we do that at a lunch at the original Nando’s branch in Savoy. Everyone loved it — including the Nando’s bosses,” he says.

Schüssler loved a debate, and Roodt describes him as a formidable opponent with an astounding memory for data that others had long forgotten. As youngsters, the two belonged to various informal groups of economists — among them prominent Treasury professionals and academics.

Says Roodt: “Mike was this wild big guy with the beard and the voice and he would jump up and say ‘Fuck that!’ in front of all these very distinguished professors.”