SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Can a stitch in time avoid a recession?
Can the Fed prevent an inflation-induced slowdown? The answer is: maybe
19 May 2022 - 05:00
The adage “a stitch in time saves nine” refers to how taking corrective action early can avoid a bigger crisis down the line.
This has proved apt in the context of effective monetary policy. Typically, central banks tend to look through supply-side shocks — such as unexpected increases in costs or disruptions to production...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now