Opinion CHRIS ROPER: Getting to grips with cancel culture As we try to make sense of the increasingly fractured world around us, the trick is to learn from the hurt of the past — not to be trapped by it

One of the pressing, inescapable questions of our time is who gets to control meaning. And, more precisely, who gets to decide what can be said, what can’t be said and what, more intrusively, can be unsaid.

So while some apologies are accepted and some mistakes are tolerated, others are apparently unforgivable. This doesn’t just include the use of words that have become taboo, but also ideas that aren’t allowed to be even tentatively articulated — not even as part of an effort to think them through...