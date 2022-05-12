Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Trouble ahead in venture capital paradise The easy money is coming to an end for founders, with capital for the later rounds already starting to dry up B L Premium

It’s easy to assess listed index performance and see that 2022 has been a bear market, with equities down sharply and even the resources index on the JSE having given up nearly all its year-to-date gains. It’s not as easy to think about the downstream impact on the private market, in this case the venture capital ecosystem, as you can’t pull that up as a stock code.

I’m seeing founders on Twitter panicking about liquidity drying up, particularly for the Series C rounds and later. This feedback from the coalface is as close as you’ll get to a stock code in this space...