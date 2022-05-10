ALL THE SMALL THINGS
SARAH BUITENDACH: 28 stages of load-shedding grief
The ‘power of now’ is all very well, but it can’t run the microwave
Never mind a simmering stage 2, or the possibility of jumping to a 4 by this afternoon, it’s the emotional stages of load-shedding that really deserve a shout-out.
A setback like the death of a loved one is often framed by the classic Elisabeth Kübler-Ross model of grief. It defines the seven stages a person goes through after losing something important: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.