Opinion ALL THE SMALL THINGS SARAH BUITENDACH: 28 stages of load-shedding grief The ‘power of now’ is all very well, but it can’t run the microwave

Never mind a simmering stage 2, or the possibility of jumping to a 4 by this afternoon, it’s the emotional stages of load-shedding that really deserve a shout-out.

A setback like the death of a loved one is often framed by the classic Elisabeth Kübler-Ross model of grief. It defines the seven stages a person goes through after losing something important: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance...