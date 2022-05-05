Opinion The ghost train THE FINANCE GHOST: Make the CEO work for you Is there a way to turn boardroom warriors into boardroom worriers, driving real alignment with investors? B L Premium

Executive alignment. Incentivisation packages. Golden handshakes. Screaming headlines of the gap in pay between CEOs and the lowest-earning workers in the business. These all sound familiar, don’t they?

The concept of aligning shareholders and management teams is nothing new. Management needs to be incentivised to make money with investors rather than at the expense of investors...