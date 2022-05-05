Opinion GLOBAL INVESTOR JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: What Warren Buffett is buying There were insights aplenty at Warren Buffett’s latest investor pow-wow. Jean-Pierre Verster rounds up some of Berkshire’s recent bets B L Premium

Last Saturday was the 57th annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders since Warren Buffett took control of the company in 1965. By all accounts, attendance was a bit less than the roughly 40,000-strong crowd of 2019, the last pre-Covid event. It was also again livestreamed, allowing pundits from around the world to tune in to the wisdom of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger without getting on a plane.

Making the pilgrimage does have its benefits, though. Between shopping for Berkshire memorabilia or rare investment books, participating in formal shareholder events (such as a 5km fun run) and meeting up informally with like-minded value investors, many still believe in making the annual trek...