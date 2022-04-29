DAVID FURLONGER: When R80,000 is loose change

Would an R80,000 discount on a R1.8m electric car, bringing down the price to “only” R1.72m, persuade you to buy?

It’s a question being asked within the government and in motor industry boardrooms as the two sides continue to haggle over how best to persuade South Africans to buy electric vehicles (EVs). Out of 6.7-million sales of all-electric vehicles worldwide in 2021, 218 were in SA.

I write “all-electric” because the EV banner includes different levels of electrification. Most of those on SA’s roads — and there aren’t many — are hybrids, containing both an electric battery pack and a traditional petrol/diesel internal combustion engine (ICE). The latter provides most of the power but the electric contribution cuts exhaust emissions and enables fuel consumption to be reduced by 25%-30%.

Because their electric charge is constantly replenished by the ICE and by braking, the battery packs don’t require external recharging — unlike plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), which use a combination of ICE and external power.

All-electric vehicles have no ICE motors and are dependent exclusively on plug-in recharging. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV), as it is generally known, is considered the long-term future of motoring. Its two hybrid cousins are stepping stones and will be phased out in many markets in the next few years.

PHEV options are limited in SA. Audi SA head Sascha Sauer says most of those in Europe require an environmental quality of petrol not available in SA, or likely to be in the next few years.

Reasons for the slow take-up of BEVs in SA are several and well known: they include the low number of vehicle charging stations to replenish batteries, Eskom’s inability to guarantee electricity and the high price of EVs.

The last of these has been overcome in other countries by governments offering cash incentives to consumers, for example through tax breaks or generous allowances in return for scrapping ICE vehicles.

In SA, there’s nothing. Indeed, EU-sourced EVs (the majority of those arriving in SA) are actually penalised through a 25% import duty, rather than the 18% on ICE vehicles.

The reason, says Volvo Cars SA MD Greg Maruszewski, is that the automotive trade agreement was signed years ago, before EVs became an issue, and has not been updated.

The cheapest BEV on the market is the tiny Eleksa CityBug which, for R230,000, provides a top speed of 55kmh, a single-charge range of 100km and lots of curiosity value for other road users because of its design.

That apart, prices limit most SA BEV customers to the upper-income echelons of society. BMW and Mini offer relative bargains below R800,000 before Porsche, Jaguar, Audi and Volvo take prices deep into seven figures.

Hybrids are available for much less. Most are imported but Toyota SA makes its own, the Corolla Cross. The car is available either as a hybrid or all-ICE. The hybrid version is about R20,000 more than the ICE. That’s a much smaller gap than on most hybrids.

That’s because the company factored in expected incentives after the department of trade, industry & competition published a green paper last year on its plans for EV and other new-energy automotive technologies.

A white paper was expected to follow in October, outlining detailed policy plans, including incentives. According to insiders, a main reason for the delay is that government is agonising over how to pay for the billions of rands in incentives that might become payable.

Sauer says that in discussions between the government and the industry, one suggestion is for a purchase price incentive for different levels of technology: R80,000 for a BEV, R40,000 for a PHEV and R20,000 for a basic hybrid.