THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Old Mutual’s BEE deal disservice
Old Mutual’s new black ownership scheme offers a 15% subsidy on entry to retail investors. Is that enough?
28 April 2022 - 05:00
The universe of listed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) schemes is so small that just a few paragraphs will suffice in describing some of the more popular choices.
Sasol’s scheme trades as SOLBE1 on the JSE. The shares are identical to Sasol shares but have restricted ownership. The resultant liquidity discount drives a higher earnings yield on these shares, so they are more attractive to qualifying black shareholders than SOL shares without restricted ownership...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now