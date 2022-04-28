Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Old Mutual’s BEE deal disservice Old Mutual’s new black ownership scheme offers a 15% subsidy on entry to retail investors. Is that enough? B L Premium

The universe of listed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) schemes is so small that just a few paragraphs will suffice in describing some of the more popular choices.

Sasol’s scheme trades as SOLBE1 on the JSE. The shares are identical to Sasol shares but have restricted ownership. The resultant liquidity discount drives a higher earnings yield on these shares, so they are more attractive to qualifying black shareholders than SOL shares without restricted ownership...