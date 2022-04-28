Opinion CHRIS ROPER: Of AI, deities and the DA Eusebius McKaiser’s recent controversial column wasn’t an insult to Christianity; it was about a man grappling to understand the continued role of God or gods in the fabric of society

I was going to call this column, “Is Eusebius McKaiser Jesus?”, but rhetorical questions are apparently a sign of weak thinking, so I’ll just start with some context.

There was a minor bout of “mac on mac” violence over the Easter weekend, with Dean MacPherson, the DA’s shadowy minister for trade, industry & sniping on Twitter, exposing a nefarious attempt by columnist, non-DA voter and podcast personality Eusebius McKaiser to pull a Beatles on the world...