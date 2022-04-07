Opinion GLOBAL INVESTOR JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: It’s been a rough three months PayPal, Etsy and Netflix lead the losers these past three months — which is why they’re worth a second glance B L Premium

Due to surging inflation, the first three months of 2022 ended up being the worst quarter for the US government bond market since record-keeping began in 1973, with the Bloomberg US treasury total return index losing 5.6%.

The US equity market also had a difficult quarter, with the S&P 500 index dropping by 4.9%. This was the worst performance by the index since the Covid-related sell-off in early 2020, and there have been only three worse quarters for the index over the past decade. Commodity markets were a spot of green in the sea of red, with the US energy sector jumping by 39% for the quarter as oil and gas stocks dominated the list of best performers in the S&P 500 index. The list of worst performers was headed by EPAM Systems, which was covered in last month’s column. Let’s take a closer look at the other stocks rounding out the bottom five for the quarter...