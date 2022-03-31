Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Ride my buy-cycle As juicy as Grindrod Shipping has been, the cyclical industries most relevant to SA are in mining and resources B L Premium

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that the good times or the bad times will last forever. The world is dynamic and so are the forces of supply and demand.If you’re a Formula 1 fan, watching Lewis Hamilton fail to make it out of the first qualifying session on Saturday is a useful analogy for cyclical businesses. The Mercedes was unstoppable for several seasons before things changed.There are cyclical industries everywhere. On the global stage the microchip industry is cyclical. We’ve seen a supply crunch play out over the pandemic as demand for electronic goods surged and supply couldn’t keep up. The knock-on impact for industries like computer hardware and automobiles has been extraordinary to witness.It takes a great deal of time and investment to ramp up the "foundries" that manufacture microchips. I believe we will see deglobalisation of that supply chain to an extent, as tech giants in the West are now reliant on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The geopoli...