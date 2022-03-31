THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Ride my buy-cycle
As juicy as Grindrod Shipping has been, the cyclical industries most relevant to SA are in mining and resources
It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that the good times or the bad times will last forever. The world is dynamic and so are the forces of supply and demand.If you’re a Formula 1 fan, watching Lewis Hamilton fail to make it out of the first qualifying session on Saturday is a useful analogy for cyclical businesses. The Mercedes was unstoppable for several seasons before things changed.There are cyclical industries everywhere. On the global stage the microchip industry is cyclical. We’ve seen a supply crunch play out over the pandemic as demand for electronic goods surged and supply couldn’t keep up. The knock-on impact for industries like computer hardware and automobiles has been extraordinary to witness.It takes a great deal of time and investment to ramp up the "foundries" that manufacture microchips. I believe we will see deglobalisation of that supply chain to an extent, as tech giants in the West are now reliant on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The geopoli...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now