Opinion VIEW FROM THE THAMES DEON GOUWS: May history be kind No-one knows what the outcome of Ukraine’s war will be. But it’s not the end of the world as we know it

I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. Not my words, of course, but those of Winston Churchill: a line from the first instalment of six massive volumes recording the history of World War 2, published in 1953.

Nearly 70 years later, the quote rings as true as ever...