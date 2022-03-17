Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Don’t die on that one hill One bad blow-up doesn’t hurt as much if you have more than one iron in the market’s fire B L Premium

The markets are as tricky as they are addictive. Whether you day trade, swing trade or invest, there’s a seemingly never-ending web of complexities and different approaches to building wealth.

Trading strategies range from holding positions for a few hours to holding them for several weeks or months in a swing-trading position...