THE FINANCE GHOST: Beware the falling pianos Stock market dips can keep on dipping — so just because it looks cheap doesn't mean it's a buy, writes The Finance Ghost

The risk-off trade is dominating markets. It means that anything marginal is getting hammered, with only the strongest investment cases standing tall.

This is painful for those who entered the markets in the past 12-18 months, as the riskier names have been a favourite for inexperienced investors...